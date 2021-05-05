David Kraabel designs 2021 Westby Syttende Mai button

While in past years the Syttende Mai celebration has been a weekend-long event, the 2021 celebration will be one day only — May 15 — with some pre-fest and post-fest activities to round out things. This change meant the board of directors, event leads and volunteers had to think outside the box and step outside their comfort zone with planning and organizing into a much smaller time frame. One of the changes meant doing something a little bit different with the button raffle. In the past, the raffle consisted of all cash prizes, but 2021 brought the addition of gas cards from local businesses, as well as cash prizes. Only 500 buttons and tickets were printed for the 2021 raffle, so once they are gone they are gone.