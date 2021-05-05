David Kraabel designs 2021 Westby Syttende Mai button

David Kraabel, a native of Avalanche, longtime member of the Syttende Mai Board and also a longtime royalty advisor, has once again designed the Westby Syttende Mai festival button.
After the 2020 festival cancellation, Kraabel designed the 2021 button with a theme in mind — “Getting Back Into The Swing of Things.” The 2021 button features his trademark gnome sitting on a swing and aligns perfectly with the setup of the 2021 celebration.
While in past years the Syttende Mai celebration has been a weekend-long event, the 2021 celebration will be one day only — May 15 — with some pre-fest and post-fest activities to round out things. This change meant the board of directors, event leads and volunteers had to think outside the box and step outside their comfort zone with planning and organizing into a much smaller time frame. One of the changes meant doing something a little bit different with the button raffle. In the past, the raffle consisted of all cash prizes, but 2021 brought the addition of gas cards from local businesses, as well as cash prizes. Only 500 buttons and tickets were printed for the 2021 raffle, so once they are gone they are gone.
The 2021 button raffle tickets can be purchased at the following locations in Westby: WCCU, Zzip Stop, Dregne’s Scandinavian Gifts, Westby Creamery Store, Hansen’s IGA, Ace Hardware, Westby Locker and Meats, River Bank, Cenex, Cheryl’s Beauty Shop, Rod and Gun, Main St. Designs, City Hall, Bank of Ontario, Borgens and The Westby House Bed & Breakfast Inn.