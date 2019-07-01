McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua, in partnership with Project Recovery, will be offering a Day Camp for Kids. The event will be held at Eckhart Park in Viroqua, Thursday, July 18, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. In case of inclement weather, the camp will take place at the library.
During the camp participants between age 5-12 will create journals, make puppets, participate in a walking scavenger hunt and relay races. Participants will need to bring their own lunch, but snacks and water will be provided. Registration forms are available at McIntosh Memorial Library. Pre-registration is required.
Project Recovery is a community-based program providing outreach, crisis counseling, and support to communities impacted by severe storms, flooding, land-slides, straight-line winds, and tornadoes in the summer of 2018.
The program deploys outreach workers to nine counties designated for federal disaster assistance: Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon.
For more information, contact the library at 637-7151.
