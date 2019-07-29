Dairy youth ages 9-19 as of Jan. 1 won’t want to miss the First Annual Day of Dairy Workshop, Monday, Aug. 12, at the Vernon County Fairgrounds. This workshop is being held to provide a dairy bonding experience filled with hands-on learning, education, mentoring and friendship development for Vernon County dairy youth.
This day of dairy will include topics such as show animal washing, clipping, fitting, show pack making, feeding, and showmanship drills and skills. All participants will receive a goody bucket of supplies for attending. Small prizes will be given throughout the day and a grand prize drawing will be held after dinner for a new show halter! Youth are invited to bring their halter-trained dairy animal to the workshop. Animals should be free of ringworm, warts and other diseases. (Animals not meeting these requirements will not be permitted.) Animals will be provided for those without one, provided that appropriate notice is given ahead of time.
The day will start with youth and dairy animal arrivals at 9:30 a.m. and end with youth and dairy animal load up and move out at 6:30 p.m. Youth should plan to bring any clippers/extension cord/clipping supplies (if you have them). Food, refreshments and all other supplies will be provided by sponsors: Westby Co-op Creamery, Vernon County Dairy Promotion Committee and the Dairy Youth Fund. Chaperones will be provided.
There is no cost to attend for Vernon County dairy youth, with funds made possible from the Dairy Champion Ribbon Sale held at the Vernon County Fair and with the support of the Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund Committee.
To register by Aug. 5, please request a form by calling or texting Gail Klinkner at 608-606-0183 or galwub@hotmail.com. You can also find registration information on the Vernon County Dairy Youth Facebook page at www.facebook.com/VernonCoDairy. Once registration is received, a final confirmation with a schedule and more details will be emailed to you.
The Vernon County Dairy Youth Fund was formed 20 years ago with the purpose of providing financial support to enhance the dairy youth development and activities of all dairy youth involved in Vernon County 4-H, FFA and dairy breed organizations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.