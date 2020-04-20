De Soto ag students selling 'Support Dairy' signs; proceeds to be used to purchase dairy products for pantries

COVID-19 has had a significant impact in our everyday life and the agriculture industry is no exception. Without schools or restaurants operating as usual, dairy consumption is down and prices have dropped. Dairy farmers have suffered enough over the past few years.
In an attempt to help out our farmer family, the De Soto FFA is selling 18-inch by 24-inch poly yard signs. Each sign is $10 and all proceeds and donations will be used to purchase dairy products to donate to local food pantries. We will be doing contactless delivery to homes, farms and businesses within and surrounding the De Soto School District in accordance with COVID-19 guidelines. The project is managed by the students in De Soto's Ag Leadership and Communications Class as their semester project.
If you would like to order a sign, we have two options for ordering. We prefer that you order at this link also found on the De Soto FFA Facebook page: https://forms.gle/NEw5edfwpbv5Q8Mu6. We have also set up a voicemail box to receive orders at 608-492-1125; please call with your name, number of signs, and delivery address. All signs must be pre-ordered using the form or voicemail box and signs will be delivered when payment is received. Instructions for payment are included in the voicemail and online form. The deadline for placing orders is Wednesday, April 29.
Thank you for your support of our local farmers.
