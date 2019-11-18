The De Soto Area Lions Club will hold a soup and salad supper at the De Soto Community Center, 57 Crawford St., De Soto, Thursday, Nov. 21, from 5-7 p.m.
Soup, salads, desserts and beverages will be served for a freewill donation. All proceeds will go to the local food pantry.
