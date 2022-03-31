De Soto Area School District to offer free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 testing to community members

The De Soto Area School District has provided free Rapid Antigen COVID-19 testing at each of our schools to students, staff and families since October 2021. As part of a community partnership program, the district will be offering free Rapid Antigen Testing to those who live in the district’s communities starting April 4 and continuing through the summer months. Testing remains available to students and staff as well.

Expanding the testing program corresponds with a request from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services seeking districts who are willing to provide this service in their communities. districts will receive free testing kit supplies in order to provide the test at no cost to area residents.

Linzi Gronning, superintendent, said in a press release, the De Soto Area School District feels launching the program at this time will be very helpful to area residents as they plan possible spring break trips and family gatherings over the upcoming Easter holiday adding to the safety of getting together. Testing will be available at all three school buildings. Prairie View Elementary Mondays from 9 to 11 a.m.; Stoddard Elementary Tuesdays from 1 to 3 p.m.; and De Soto Middle/High School Wednesdays and Thursdays from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The public is asked to make a testing appointment by calling the school where they would like to test ahead to schedule a date and time.