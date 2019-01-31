The De Soto Area School District held an A.L.I.C.E. active shooter training Jan. 21. The drill was rescheduled from August due to emergency teams being preoccupied with flood-related emergencies.
The training was for middle and high school staff. A similar training was held in June for Stoddard Elementary and Prairie View Elementary staff. Students were not present at either training.
There were about 40 emergency response team members from multiple counties in Wisconsin and Iowa. De Soto Middle/High School teachers and staff, along with eight elementary teachers and administrators, assisted in the planned role of victims.
The training began with the A.L.I.C.E. (Alert-Lockdown-Inform-Counter-Evacuate) active shooter drill, followed by an emergency vehicle staging, and closed with a briefing, scenario and post-training discussion.
Agencies that assisted in the training were, the Vernon County Sheriff's Office and Dispatch Center, Vernon County Combined Tactical Unit, Vernon County Emergency Management, Wisconsin DNR, Lansing Police Department, Lansing fire or first responders, La Farge Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, De Soto Fire and First Responders, Ferryville Fire and First Responders, Wheatland Fire and First Responders, Genoa Fire and First Responders, and the Hillsboro Police Department.
According to a letter sent to parents and guardians, “The District is highly appreciative of the inter-agency partnership with local law enforcement and Vernon County Emergency Management in coordinating joint emergency response drills for teachers and staff who train alongside area emergency response teams in A.L.I.C.E. active shooter scenarios.”
The district has been awarded two Wisconsin Department of Justice School Safety grants -- $60,879 for facility upgrades and $27,579 for intervention team and adolescent mental health training.
The letter states, “Funds from these grants will be expended in support of each school building facility, and district employee trainings during the two-year grant period of 2018-19 and 2019-20. The De Soto School District has and will continue to provide school district facilities law enforcement and emergency services personnel to utilize for tactical trainings as needed.”
In an email sent by Linzi Gronning, De Soto Area Schools superintendent, “De Soto’s teachers and staff have also received training in Trauma Sensitive Schools, Crisis Prevention Intervention, and this past August, all districts teachers, aides, building secretaries and administration took part in an eight-hour Mental Health First Aid training to increase awareness of mental health issues and disorders challenging students.”
