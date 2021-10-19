De Soto Area Schools Linzi Gronning to be inducted into WADA Hall of Fame

Linzi Gronning, the De Soto Middle/High School principal and district superintendent, will be inducted into the Wisconsin Athletic Directors Association (WADA) Hall of Fame at WADA’s annual conference Nov. 7

Gronning, a member of WADA and the NIAAA served as the K-12 Athletic/Activities administrator in the Holmen School District for 16 years and previously at La Crosse Logan High School.

While at Holmen, Gronning initiated 17 new sports programs including for both boys and girls in high school soccer, swimming, hockey and power lifting, along with middle level programs of flag football, gymnastics, cheerleading, jazz band, chess/computer clubs and show choir. Gronning also oversaw elementary programs for computer club, school newspaper, drama and student council. Gronning served as the lead administrator for the varsity $250,000 baseball field renovation, construction of the varsity softball press box/concession stand, and facilitated the development of new soccer game and practice fields joining other volunteers in laying sod for the fields. Gronning immensely enjoyed hosting WIAA tournaments and did so for 17 years covering 10 sports, specializing in Track Regional and Sectional meets. Gronning has worked at the WIAA State Track meet for 24 years, alongside her husband DuWayne entering field event results. One of her proudest moments is supporting Holmen senior Jenny Foegen, a pole vaulter, who wanted the WIAA to add pole vaulting to the tournament series. Gronning advocated with other A.D.’s through WADA and the WIAA Sports Advisory, ultimately resulting in the WIAA Board of Control approving girl’s pole vault as a State Track event.

Under the guidance of Holmen Superintendent Dr. Fred Frick, Gronning, along with the Activities Department Secretary Naomi Rislow (Schmitz) co-founded and coordinated the 18 Holes for Holmen golf outing raising funds for both school and community programs distributed through the Holmen Area Foundation. Gronning prioritized working with coaches, advisors, students and the community to impact educational, sport and extra-curricular activities for students and community youth, notably working with Lloyd Dresen, Bob Netwal and Andy Anderson, three previous WADA District 3 DSA’s. While at Holmen and Logan, Gronning provided oversight for referendum projects including Logan’s multi-million dollar athletic addition, and Holmen’s football/tack stadium, and addition of a 3,000 square-foot strength and conditioning center.

Gronning served on the WADA Board of Directors for 10 years, five as District 3 Representative and five in officer roles, two of which she was elected by the membership to serve as president in 2010 and 2011. Gronning also served for 10 years on the WIAA Sports Advisory Committee, one year on the WIAA Board of Control as the WADA liaison, and for several years as a WADA NIAAA representative at national conferences. Gronning’s service to WADA includes Chair of the Bylaw and Constitution Committee responsible for rewriting the WADA bylaws in 2002, Chair of the WADA Coaching Handbook Committee in 2010, and served on the WADA Strategic Planning Committee from 2007-12. Gronning maintains her role as a NIAAA Leadership Training Institute state instructor having done so for almost two decades and has been a lead instructor for LTI 502 at the WIAA New A.D. Workshop. Gronning assumed the responsibility for revising, designing and producing the WADA annual conference and award programs from 2008-2013. Since 2008, she and her husband DuWayne have produced 370 award recognition videos recognizing the recipients of Distinguished Service, District Athletic Directors of the Year, and Hall of Fame awards.

During her tenure as an athletic administrator, Gronning was honored by WADA as the District 3 Athletic Director of the Year, recipient of the Andy Anderson Award, two-time recipient of the NIAAA State Award of Merit, and received the President’s Award. She was also honored by the Coulee Region Officials as Athletic Director of the Year, and was honored by the State DECA Association.

Gronning accepted the position of De Soto Middle/High School principal in 2012, a position she has co-shared with Tim Fergot when she was also appointed as district superintendent in 2015. During her tenure at De Soto Gronning, alongside school board president Rick Pedretti, oversaw a $4.9 million referendum project adding a library, new gymnasium, strength and conditioning center, wrestling room, main office and expanded cafeteria to De Soto Middle/High School. Working with the school board’s Building and Grounds Committee and Guy Boardman, director of building and grounds, Gronning facilitated the award-winning $500,000 FEMA project grant renovating the football and PE field complex following the 2016 flood that impacted the region.

Gronning proudly continues an active role with WADA, appreciates working with former athletic director Scott King (previous District 3 Athletic Director of the Year) adding middle/high cross country and competitive trap shooting programs at De Soto, and enjoys supporting De Soto’s new athletic director Merranda Boardman. She credits any professional success with great appreciation to her mentors, Greg Smith, Bill Vickroy, Kathy Bates and Dave Gunderson, her athletic director peers from the Mississippi Valley Conference, Holmen, La Crosse Logan and De Soto coaches and advisors, and especially her family for allowing her the dedicated time to invest herself in the profession of athletic administration.

