De Soto Area Schools to offer three instructional options when school resumes

The De Soto School Board approved the district’s final reopening plan at its regular meeting on July 20. School is scheduled to begin Sept. 1.

The reopening plan includes three instructional options for families: Traditional classroom instruction, where students receive all instruction in the classroom setting on school campuses; remote choice learning, where students are at home connected to the classroom instruction via Google Classroom Meetings and families may also choose, at their comfort level, to shift from remote choice to traditional classroom instruction, or vice-versa, during the school year (devices will be provided as needed and attendance taken); and De Soto Virtual Charter School (the charter school has operated for five years), an additional option for K-12 at-home education; a semester commitment is required for this option.

The reopening plan includes a long list of health and wellness protocols. The plan also outlines how everything from transportation to food service will be handled to how information will be sent out in the event of a positive COVID-19 to symptom screening at home during the pandemic. For example, the plan outlines how transportation will be handled; there will be one student per seat when possible (students from the same household may sit together), there will be an assigned seating chart, loading will be back to front when possible, and unloading will be front to back.

In an email dated July 31, Superintendent/Principal Linzi Gronning said the plan was developed prior to Gov. Tony Evers’ mask order, which went into effect Aug. 1. “As we have found, all plans are fluid, and will be adjusted and modified as circumstances, guidance and directives change.”