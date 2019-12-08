De Soto FFA Chapter members attend conferences

Fourteen members of the De Soto FFA Chapter attended the National FFA Organization's 212 and 360 Conferences at the Chula Vista Resort in Wisconsin Dells on Nov. 15-16. Over 1,000 FFA members and advisors from around the state of Wisconsin participated in this national personal development conference. This conference is an activity of the National FFA Organization made possible by title sponsor Syngenta.
The 212 Conference is designed for high school freshmen and sophomores and focuses on taking students to the "boiling point" of leadership. The 360 conference is designed for juniors and seniors and brings students "full circle" in their leadership. Themes for the conferences this year were Growth and Influence.
De Soto members who attended these conferences included the chapter officer team of Rachel Gianoli, president; Hunter Pedretti, vice president; Trevor Rebhahn, treasurer; Tanner Pedretti, secretary; Alexa Boardman, reporter; and Keith Kunert, sentinel. Other members attending included juniors Alex Scoville, April Haakenson and Jordan Young; sophomores McKenzie Moser, Kelcie Ziegler and McKenna Obert; and freshmen Cadence Thompson and Elissa Moser.