De Soto FFA chapter shows appreciation to farmers

The De Soto FFA chapter showed their appreciation for farmers in the Stoddard, Genoa, De Soto and Ferryville areas this spring through their “Buckets of Thanks” project.

The FFA chapter received a $400 National FFA Day of Service grant to kickstart the project and utilized that money to purchase 5-gallon buckets, safety glasses, first aid kits and earplugs to put in the buckets. Nathan Woodhouse, project chair, then solicited donations from local businesses to add more items to each bucket, including business promotional items like coupons, gift cards, pens, notepads, rain gauges, hats, pocket knives and more. Cash donations were used to purchase snack and quick meal options for the buckets as well.

FFA members took portions of several days to run delivery routes, with FFA members making the final delivery to each farmer. Each farmer was presented with a 5-gallon bucket full of various items to help them get through the busy planting season. Members assisting with bucket delivery were Matt Kumlin, Nathan Woodhouse, Evan Pedretti, Bri Wedwick, Camryn Venner and Gracyn Beck.

The following local businesses helped support of this project: Kwik Trip-La Crosse, Kerndt Bros. Savings Bank-Lansing, Johnson’s One Stop-Seneca, Rocky’s Supper Club-Stoddard, Village Farm and Home-Lansing, Chaseburg Co-Op, Genoa State Bank, Equity Livestock-Waukon, J&R Military Surplus-De Soto, Organic Valley-La Farge, Culver’s of La Crosse, Bodensteiner Implement-Waukon, Tractor Central-Westby, Simpson Tractor-Richland Center, Woodhouse Pedretti Angus-Genoa, AgVantage FS-Waukon, Star Blends-Sparta, Citizens First Bank-Viroqua, Kevin Bluske of Rural Insurance-Viroqua, Rudy’s Bar-Genoa and the Ferryville Antique Tractor Association.