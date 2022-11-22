De Soto FFA competes at World Dairy Expo

On Oct. 4, 36 members of the De Soto FFA Chapter traveled to Madison, Wisconsin, to take part in the World Dairy Expo. While at the Expo, students were able to watch the cattle shows, take part in the career and trade expo, and learn about agricultural careers and opportunities. Six members of the chapter also participated in the Central National FFA Contests at the World Dairy Expo.
The Dairy Cattle Evaluation team of Addisyn Trussoni, Sascha Doll and Katelynn Kunert placed very well, overall ending up 19th out of 107 teams in the competition. Addisyn was 23rd individually and Sascha was 79th out of 308 competitors. De Soto’s newcomer Dairy Products team of Elise Venner, Makendra Hutson and Mya Radde placed 36th out of 69 teams in that competition. Elise individually placed 69th out of 204 in that competition.
