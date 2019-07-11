The De Soto FFA Chapter had two members compete at the State FFA Leadership Development Events at the 90th State FFA Convention at Madison.
Lorelei Sawyer placed fourth in the finals of the FFA Discussion Meet Contest. The Discussion Meet Contest tests the abilities of FFA members in cooperatively discussing agricultural issues, exchanging ideas and information and finding solutions to issues or problems. Modeled after the Farm Bureau Group Discussion Meet contest, contestants give a 30-second opening statement, participate in at least 15-minutes of discussion, and finish with a one-minute closing statement.
The Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation sponsors the State FFA Discussion Meet Contest.
Adam Williams of the De Soto FFA Chapter competed in the Extemporaneous Speaking Contest. The Extemporaneous Speaking Contest is designed to provide an opportunity for members to develop the skills necessary to speak about a given subject without having time to prepare or rehearse its content in advance.
The FFA Extemporaneous Speaking Contest is sponsored at the state level by Wisconsin DeKalb Asgrow and Daily Dairy Report.
To qualify for the state finals, these students competed in several other contests during the past five months and had to win the sectional contest to advance to state. These included: the chapter, district, sectional, and state semi-finals at Madison.
Their advisor is Hillary Bark.
The Wisconsin FFA Convention celebrates the accomplishments of the students, advisors and supporters. It hosts over 3,000 members, advisors and guests, representing 251 local agricultural education programs. This year’s convention was held June 10-13 at the Alliant Energy Center Exhibition Hall in Madison.
