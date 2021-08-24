 Skip to main content
De Soto FFA members recognized at state convention
De Soto FFA members recognized at state convention

State convention attendees

De Soto FFA chapter members pose for a a photo at the 92nd annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention. Pictured are (from left) Nathan Woodhouse, Desirae Steiber, Rachel Gianoli, Kenzy Kreuzer, Elissa Moser, Nevaeh Sanders, McKenzie Moser, Addisyn Trussoni and Matthew Kumlin.

 Contributed photo

The De Soto FFA was well-represented at the 92nd annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention held July 5-8 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. While at convention, members participated in a variety of activities, were recognized for 2020 and 2021 awards, attended convention sessions and the career expo.

Rachel Gianoli and Kenzy Kreuzer were recognized on stage as state proficiency finalists, each in the areas of Diversified Horticulture and Specialty Crop Production. Both have been past De Soto FFA Mum Managers, growing 150 mums at the school for sale in the fall. For Gianoli, this is the second year that she has been a state finalist in both proficiency areas. She also won Nursery Crop Production at the state level in 2020 and participated at the National Level.

Desirae Steiber participated in the virtual talent contest with a recorded vocal performance and received a bronze ranking. Nathan Woodhouse and McKenzie Moser served as voting delegates, electing the new Wisconsin State FFA Officers.

