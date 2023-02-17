Sascha Doll and Elise Venner, De Soto High School sophomores, were recently selected as two of 42 Wisconsin High School students to receive a 2023 Wisconsin FFA SAE Grant. Candidates were chosen based on the level and scope of their SAE project, as well as their age and future plans for their individual projects based on a written application.

Each year the Wisconsin FFA Foundation provides funding to Wisconsin FFA members to help with starting or expanding their Supervised Agricultural Experience projects. Sascha was awarded $350, sponsored by WE Energies, for her dairy goat project. Elise was awarded $800, sponsored by the Wisconsin Corn Growers Association, for her horticulture and gardening project.

Through an SAE, agricultural students in Wisconsin (and nationwide) are able to apply classroom-learned concepts to real-world experiences. As one of the three components of the agricultural education model (FFA membership and classroom lessons being the other two), an SAE immerses students in situations beyond the classroom and hypotheticals. The SAE for All initiative has been growing around the state, encouraging every ag student to start an SAE project in order to prepare for future career opportunities.