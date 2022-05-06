De Soto FFA places 9th at state Milk Quality CDE event

On Friday, April 29, 1,232 FFA members from across the state of Wisconsin came to Madison to complete in 15 different Career Development Events (CDEs).

During CDE competitions, FFA members in Grades 7 to 12 are challenged to develop critical thinking skills and effective decision-making skills, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement. Most CDE teams consisted of four members who advanced through regional live and virtual competitions to be able to represent their FFA Chapter at the Wisconsin FFA CDE contest. There were 331 total teams from over 140 schools competing this year.

The De Soto FFA Chapter placed ninth in the Milk Quality CDE which included 35 teams and 137 contestants. Members scored milk, identified cheese, identified natural versus artificial products, and scored sediment discs after completing a general dairy product knowledge exam. Team members include Nathan Woodhouse, Landon Pedretti, Abrianna Miehe and Mason Zink. Nathan Woodhouse placed 32nd overall and Landon Pedretti placed 38th overall.

The De Soto FFA Chapter also had a team participate in the state Wildlife CDE contest. Team members were Tanner Pedretti, Aiden Brosinski, Jimmy Dammon and Josh Boardman.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0