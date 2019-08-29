Sixty high schools throughout Compeer Financial’s territory in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin will be receiving grants of up to $3,000 each to fund agriculture education programs and equipment in the classroom, directly impacting the lives of 8,004 students. The Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America, Compeer Financial’s corporate giving program, awarded a total of $152,452 through the Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant Program in 2019.
De Soto FFA received a grant to purchase a hydroponic-aeroponic Tower Garden kit and supplies
The grant program seeks to promote ag education and inspire youth to gain a deeper understanding of the ever-changing agriculture industry by funding programs and the modern classroom equipment.
“As the agriculture industry continues to evolve and change, ensuring students get the exposure to the breadth and depth of the industry is something challenging many American schools,” said Karen Schieler, a Senior Corporate Giving Specialist. “The goal of this program is to develop and enhance modern, comprehensive agriculture education in schools, teaching students about its importance and limitless potential.”
High school agriculture departments throughout Compeer Financial’s 144-county territory were eligible to apply for an Agriculture Education and Classroom Equipment Grant.
