De Soto FFA receives Rally to Fight Hunger Chapter Grant

With the cancellation of this year’s Rally to Fight Hunger due to COVID-19, Wisconsin FFA is partnering with event sponsor, Kerry, and National FFA to continue to provide this much-needed support throughout the state. The newly created Rally to Fight Hunger Chapter Grant is providing $18,000 to support local producers and hunger relief projects led by FFA chapters.
The De Soto FFA chapter received a $500 grant for their project.
“Wisconsin FFA members have accepted both the challenge and opportunity to continue Living to Serve during these unique times,” says Collin Weltzien, Wisconsin FFA State President. “Thanks to Kerry's unwavering support, that impact will be magnified in chapters and communities all across the state.
All Wisconsin FFA Chapters were eligible to apply for this special chapter grant opportunity, and winning applicants were selected by the 2019-2020 state officers. Thirty-six chapters are putting funds to work in their communities immediately and will share a report of their impact as part of a revised 2020 State Convention experience this summer.
The following Wisconsin FFA chapters will also each receive $500 grants for their projects: Adams-Friendship, Ashland, Baraboo, Barron, Big Foot, Flambeau, Freedom, Green Bay Southwest, Greenwood, Gresham, Hillsboro, Iowa-Grant, Kiel, Laconia, Badger, Lodi, Lomira, Loyal, Manawa, Marshfield, Milton, Milwaukee Vincent, Mondovi, North Crawford, Oconto Falls, Prairie du Chien, Rice Lake, River Ridge, River Valley, Royall, Thorp, Unity, Waupaca, Whitehall, and Wisconsin Dells.
