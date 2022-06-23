De Soto FFA takes on State FFA Convention

The De Soto FFA Chapter was well-represented at the 93rd annual Wisconsin State FFA Convention. The Wisconsin State FFA Convention was held June 14-16 at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison. The members who attended the convention were Nathan Woodhouse, McKenzie Moser, Jenna Gianoli, Camryn Venner, Desirae Steiber, Matt Kumlin, Gracyn Beck, Addi Trussoni, Sonny Boardman, Katelynn Kunert, Mason Zink, Landon Pedretti, Nevaeh Sanders and Sascha Doll.

While at convention, members participated in a variety of activities. Members were recognized for awards, attended convention sessions and workshops, attended the agricultural career expo, and networked with fellow FFA members from across the state.

The De Soto Chapter had three members selected as top five state proficiency finalists this year. Proficiency awards honor students for their outstanding SAEs (supervised agricultural experiences) and students apply for these with a 20-plus page application detailing their project, financials and outcomes. Each finalist received recognition on stage and a cash prize provided by state convention sponsors. Sonny Boardman placed third in Wildlife Management, Camryn Venner placed fourth in Nursery Operations and Jenna Gianoli placed fifth in Specialty Crop Production.

Nathan Woodhouse, McKenzie Moser, Camryn Venner and Desirae Steiber received the State FFA Degree on Wednesday of convention. The State FFA Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn on the state level. There are multiple requirements to receive the State Degree and less than 3% of members will receive this honor. These four members also served on the state Courtesy Corps, assisting with the convention contests.

Matt Kumlin and Gracyn Beck were official voting delegates, where they participated in state committee meetings and voted for the new State FFA Officer. Desirae Steiber performed a vocal solo in the state talent competition and earned a bronze rating. Hazel Skarlupka did not attend but entered a pencil drawing into the state artwork contest.

The De Soto FFA Chapter also brought home the P.R.I.D.E. Membership Award. The P.R.I.D.E. Award was designed to increase chapter membership participation by encouraging chapters to continually recruit and retain members in hopes that every chapter would increase by ten members each year.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0