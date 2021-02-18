De Soto High School artists collaborate with Wonderstate Coffee for design challenge

Students in Carissa Brudos’ first semester art and design class at De Soto High School had the opportunity to create designs for Wonderstate Coffee for a logo design challenge.

Brudos, who’s new to the position of teaching middle school and high school art in the district, said she wanted to incorporate real world art and marketing in students’ everyday lives, so she reached out to Wonderstate, which is based in Viroqua, with her idea of a logo design challenge.

Students started the project by researching the company and coming up with design ideas. The young artists then roughly sketched their designs before committing them to good paper for the final submissions. Students had the choice whether or not to incorporate Wonderstate Coffee’s cicada logo into their designs.

Brudos sent the designs to Wonderstate, where the winners were selected. Mya Radde, a ninth-grader, and Zoey Boardman, a senior, were the winners of the logo design challenge. Radde incorporated coffee beans into her design. Boardman used a lotus in her design. Fourteen students were in the class. All of the designs were incorporated into a poster.

Cadence Thomtson, a 10th-grader, said her favorite part of the project was getting to know more about a company and knowing she was part of designing something for a company.