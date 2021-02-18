De Soto High School artists collaborate with Wonderstate Coffee for design challenge

Students in Carissa Brudos’ first semester art and design class at De Soto High School had the opportunity to create designs for Wonderstate Coffee for a logo design challenge.
Brudos, who’s new to the position of teaching middle school and high school art in the district, said she wanted to incorporate real world art and marketing in students’ everyday lives, so she reached out to Wonderstate, which is based in Viroqua, with her idea of a logo design challenge.
Students started the project by researching the company and coming up with design ideas. The young artists then roughly sketched their designs before committing them to good paper for the final submissions. Students had the choice whether or not to incorporate Wonderstate Coffee’s cicada logo into their designs.
Brudos sent the designs to Wonderstate, where the winners were selected. Mya Radde, a ninth-grader, and Zoey Boardman, a senior, were the winners of the logo design challenge. Radde incorporated coffee beans into her design. Boardman used a lotus in her design. Fourteen students were in the class. All of the designs were incorporated into a poster.
Cadence Thomtson, a 10th-grader, said her favorite part of the project was getting to know more about a company and knowing she was part of designing something for a company.
“It will always be something to look back on,” Thomtson said. “It’ll be cool to say I designed a logo.”
Thomtson, who said she’s been drawing since she was a toddler, has been considering an art career. “I think it would be something cool to go into.” The young artist added she has always been making booklets of drawings.
Senior Paighton Glasson said she loves coffee. “I thought it was cool to create something for a company I support. Coffee definitely keeps me going.”
Glasson said she thinks the project will help her in the future. “I’ve always like drawing and know it’s a possibility to do art and design for a company.”
Nevaeh Sanders, a freshman, said she thought the project was a cool because it gave her an opportunity to create a logo for a company and “to show how to put things together and ways to incorporate everything.”
Sanders said a project like this “shows how a school helps other places. You’ve got students doing things that get kids thinking of what to do in the future.”
Art is a side hobby for Sanders. “I definitely want to keep art in my life. You can go home to do art if you have a bad day. It’s a stress reliever.”
