 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

De Soto High School celebrates Homecoming

  • 0

De Soto High School celebrated Homecoming Sept. 20-24.

The week featured a variety of activities, including the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen and the court. The Pirates faced Wauzeka Steuben/Seneca Sept. 24, and defeated them 30-8.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 27.

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Vernon County Sheriff's Report

Sheriff John Spears reports the following ongoing activities for the year and narrative excerpts from the week ending Sept. 20.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News