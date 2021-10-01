De Soto High School celebrates Homecoming

De Soto High School celebrated Homecoming Sept. 20-24.
The week featured a variety of activities, including the announcement of the Homecoming King and Queen and the court. The Pirates faced Wauzeka Steuben/Seneca Sept. 24, and defeated them 30-8.
