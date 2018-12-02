On Sept. 21, the De Soto FFA Chapter traveled to Patch Grove to participate in the River Ridge Career Development Event contests. Career Development Events not only test members’ agricultural knowledge, but also help them develop critical thinking and reasoning skills. The De Soto chapter had students participating in the Dairy, Livestock, and Horse contests and competed against teams from as far away as Eau Claire and New London.
Sophomore Jacob Kurszewski of rural Genoa was the overall winner of the Dairy contest, placing first individually out of 142 other competitors. His overall score in the contest was 359 out of 400 possible points. Andrew Thompson also participated in the Dairy contest.
In the Horse contest, junior Rachel Gianoli placed sixth out of 79 participants. She scored 162 points out of a possible 180. Another high placing individual in the Horse contest was sophomore Vanessa Harris, who placed 15th. Jordan Young also participated in the Horse contest.
Seniors Morgan Woodhouse and Karmyn Jarzemski participated in the Livestock contest, where they evaluated beef, sheep, goats, and hogs.
