De Soto High School students help community with Wisconsin Great River Road cleanup

De Soto High School students helped clean up along State Hwy. 82 and U.S. Hwy 35, and in Ferryville, Sept. 23, as part of the DHS Give Back to the Community event.

The Wisconsin Mississippi River Parkway Commission and the Friends of the Wisconsin Great River Road were awarded a micro-grant by the National Scenic Byway Foundation and Toyota Corp. The Wisconsin Great River Road grant is focused on cleanup activities for U.S. Hwy. 35—Wisconsin All American Great River Road National Scenic Byway.

Two teams of DHS student and faculty did separate cleanup projects.

The DHS Biology Club did an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup on State Hwy. 82 and U.S. Hwy. 35. Lead by teacher Mandi Boardman and Lee Nerison, WIMRPC Commissioner for Vernon County, students worked for three to four hours on various highway and easement cleanups.

Twenty-eight students from the junior class were in Ferryville doing a cleanup at the Ferryville Boat Launch, an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup on U.S. Hwy. 35, a cleanup at the Ferryville Community Center and Sugar Creek Park, and kiosk painting and restoration at the Mississippi Valley Conservancy wildlife viewing area on Lagoon Street in the village. The kiosk was built by De Soto Middle School students 10 years ago.

The team in Ferryville was led by teacher Hillary Bark, WIMRPC Chairperson Sherry Quamme, Friends of Pool 9 Treasurer Larry Quamme, volunteer Tom White and Village Public Works staff member Dan Mattson.

Toyota of La Crosse dealership manager Sean Green and company supported this clean-up effort.

The La Crosse Rotary Club was scheduled to clean up the Mississippi River shoreline and selected easement areas Oct. 3. The Stoddard Lions Club will hold an Adopt-A-Highway event north of Stoddard on a date yet to be determined.

Angela Cina can be reached at angie.cina@lee.net.

