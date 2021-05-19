De Soto High School to hold graduation May 28

Graduation ceremonies for De Soto High School will be held in the De Soto High School gymnasium, Friday, May 28 at 7 p.m.

Co-Valedictorians are Elynn Russell-Miller and Ellie George. Salutatorian is Vincent Buchner.

The welcome will be Alex Scoville, class president. Student speakers will be Elynn Russell-Mille, Valedictorian speaker, Vincent Buchner, Salutatorian speaker, and Natalie Randa, Class of 2021 speaker.

The class color is blue. The class flower is white rose. The class motto is “Four years we’ll never forget, even if we did some things we regret.” The class song is “we are the Champions” by Queen.

De Soto High School graduates: Zoey Boardman, Vincent Buchner, Austin Faulkner, Cezar Garcia, Ellie George, Paighton Glasson, Lily Greener, Ellie Greeno, Aiden Grelle, April Haakenson, Aiden Hall, Emma Hobbs, Gage Kennedy, Emilee Koch, Kenzy Kreuzer, Dalton Kukes, Keith Kunert, Jacob Kurszewski, Alan Matson, Quinton Nies, Ella Penchi, Natalie Randa, Lilli Runice, Elynn Russell-Miller, Trevor Sanding, Alex Scoville, Cierra Spears, Logan Stangel, Andrew Thompson, Jordan Young.

De Soto Virtual Charter School graduates: Brock Horstman, Isaac Holliday, Brooke Lockington, Chelsie Meyer, Geovanni Pardo, Montana Sellers, Ariana Story, Autumn Butenhoff.

