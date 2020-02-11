De Soto man arrested for fifth-offense OWI after hitting power pole
0 comments

De Soto man arrested for fifth-offense OWI after hitting power pole

  • 0
Majeske accident

Police say Steven R. Majeske of De Soto was driving his pickup truck southbound on Trussoni Lane when he lost control and struck a power pole.

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A De Soto man was arrested for operating under the influence, fifth-offense, after hitting a power pole Monday evening in the town of Genoa.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports that at about 5:30 p.m. Steven R. Majeske was driving his pickup truck southbound on Trussoni Lane when he lost control and struck a power pole. The pole broke near ground level, and the wires were hanging between a standing pole and the broken pole.

Airbags were not deployed, and Majeske was not injured.

The Genoa-Harmony Fire Department and linemen from Vernon Electric assisted at the scene.

0 comments
0
1
1
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News