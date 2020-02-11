De Soto man arrested for fifth-offense OWI after hitting power pole

A De Soto man was arrested for operating under the influence, fifth-offense, after hitting a power pole Monday evening in the town of Genoa.
The Vernon County Sheriff's Office reports that at about 5:30 p.m. Steven R. Majeske was driving his pickup truck southbound on Trussoni Lane when he lost control and struck a power pole. The pole broke near ground level, and the wires were hanging between a standing pole and the broken pole.
Airbags were not deployed, and Majeske was not injured.
The Genoa-Harmony Fire Department and linemen from Vernon Electric assisted at the scene.