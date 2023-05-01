A De Soto man died at the scene of a tractor crash, Saturday, April 29.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:46 p.m. the 911 dispatch center received a call reporting the crash on Amann Road just south of Hecks Point Road in the town of Genoa.

Steven Rybold, 64, was moving dirt on his property on Amann Road when the tractor he was operating went over an embankment. The embankment was about 30 feet high and the tractor overturned and pinned Rybold under it at the bottom of the embankment.

Genoa Fire and First Responders, along with Tri-State Ambulance, arrived at the scene. Genoa Fire lifted the tractor off Rybold, who was pronounced dead at the scene by Vernon County Coroner Betty Nigh.