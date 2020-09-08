De Soto man receives non-life-threatening injuries in tractor incident

A De Soto man received non-life-threatening injuries in a tractor incident Sunday, Sept. 6 at Venner Hollow Road in the town of Genoa.
According to Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11:30 a.m. Lloyd J. Olson, 65, was on the farm unhooking a chopper box from his tractor and the chopper box rolled forward, pinning him between the tractor and the chopper box. Olson was pinned for about one hour before being found. Olson was transported to Gundersen Health System in La Crosse by Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders and Tri-State Ambulance assisted at the scene. The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.
