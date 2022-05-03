 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
De Soto man uninjured in rollover accident on the De Soto Hill

Rollover crash

 Vernon County Sheriff's Office photo

A De Soto man was not injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident on State Hwy. 82 (the De Soto Hill), Thursday, April 28.

According to a press release from the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at 12:39 p.m. the sheriff's office responded to the accident about three-quarters of a mile west of Lawrence Ridge Road on State Hwy. 82. Christopher Harris, 25, was traveling west on down the De Soto Hill when witnesses say he passed a vehicle in a no passing zone and lost control of his vehicle. Harris' vehicle went off the road and rolled over. Harris was wearing a seat belt and reported no injuries.

Harris was checked out and released by Wheatland First Responders. The incident remains under investigation by the sheriff's office.

