De Soto Public Library re-opens for in-person browsing

The De Soto Public Library has re-opened for in-person browsing.
Masks and physical distancing are required for all staff and patrons inside the library.
After having been closed during the early days of the pandemic, the library re-opened in April 2020 for curbside service only. In preparation for re-opening for inside browsing, the library has stocked its shelves with new bestsellers in fiction and non-fiction for all ages and welcomes a new library director -- Jacquie Greiner, a resident of De Soto. Greiner’s love for books stems from 21 years of teaching children with special needs, as a special educator and a reading specialist.
“I’m excited to be able to meet the patrons I served as a volunteer when the library was open only for curbside service,” Greiner said. “I so enjoyed receiving book requests by email, phone and even notes in the drop box, that I decided to apply for the job. As the director, I am thrilled to be able to meet these people – to get to know the patrons, and to make new friends in person.”
Greiner also has a new assistant, Julie Berg-Raymond. Originally from La Crosse, Berg-Raymond lived in Iowa for 30 years and moved last year to De Soto with her husband and their two cats. Her educational background is in multi-ethnic literatures of the United States, and she has worked for 20 years as a newspaper journalist.
The library serves the residents of De Soto, Ferryville, Genoa, Red Mound, Retreat, Stoddard, Victory and the surrounding rural areas. At this time, the De Soto Public Library features computer availability and Internet service; Wi-Fi; fax and printing access; inter-library loan service; and e-books – in addition to its own holdings of books, periodicals and DVDs.
De Soto Public Library hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 2 to 7 p.m.; Fridays, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, call the library at 608-648-3593; email desotopl@wrlsweb.org; visit its website at https://desotolibrary.wrlsweb.org/ or look for the De Soto Public Library on Facebook.