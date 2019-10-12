De Soto Public Library has the following events scheduled for October:
- Chili Dinner and Cook-off, Thursday, Oct. 17, 4-7 p.m., De Soto Community Center. Chili made by members of the De Soto Public Library Community. Sample them all and vote for your favorite. It also includes chili dinner with toppings, cornbread, beverage and dessert. Goodwill donation. There will be a craft and hot chocolate station for kids. Help pick the 2019 winner.
- Halloween Storytime, Saturday, Oct. 19, 10-11:15 a.m. Fun and “slightly” scary stories, craft and special Halloween treat for ages 2-10.
- Calling all trick-or-treaters, Thursday, Oct. 31, 4-7 p.m. Show us your costume and get your treat.
