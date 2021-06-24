De Soto Public Library to reopen soon; curbside service still available

The De Soto Public Library is not just a place to get a book. It is also needed by the community as a pre-school, computer lab, movie theater, copy shop, and homework help destination to name just a few of the provided services. Unfortunately in the past year the library has only been able to offer curbside service for patrons to pick up or deliver books that were ordered by phone or online.
That is about to change. In the next few weeks the library plans to reopen and provide all of its usual services, with a new librarian at the helm. This will be great news for the 1,100 residents the library serves in the communities surrounding the village of De Soto.
In the meantime, patrons can still order books for curbside service pick-up, by calling 608-648-3593, or by e-mail, desotopl@wrlsweb.org The De Soto Public Library catalog can be visited on-line at https://rmwebopac.com
The De Soto Public Library being closed, as it was for the past year, has suffered a loss of its traditional funding for this year. To provide the best possible services and programs, the library is needing to update and upgrade materials and supplies. In order to meet the discrepancy of funds, the library board decided to sponsor a raffle.
The raffle prizes are bundles of meat from Steve’s Country Meats in Genoa. There are six prizes offered; two first prizes of $100 each, two secnd prizes of $75 each, two third prizes of $50 each, all the winners get their choice of meat and cuts.
Tickets are $10 and only 200 have been printed, so the odds of winning one of the prizes are very high. Tickets will be sold until July 4, and the drawing will take place on July 14.
Area businesses helping out the library by selling tickets are Bright Spot, Roadhouse, Red Mound Store, De Soto Village Hall, and Stoddard Village Hall. Tickets may also be purchased by mailing a check to: De Soto Public Library, 111 Houghton St., De Soto, WI 54624.