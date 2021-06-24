De Soto Public Library to reopen soon; curbside service still available

The De Soto Public Library is not just a place to get a book. It is also needed by the community as a pre-school, computer lab, movie theater, copy shop, and homework help destination to name just a few of the provided services. Unfortunately in the past year the library has only been able to offer curbside service for patrons to pick up or deliver books that were ordered by phone or online.

That is about to change. In the next few weeks the library plans to reopen and provide all of its usual services, with a new librarian at the helm. This will be great news for the 1,100 residents the library serves in the communities surrounding the village of De Soto.

In the meantime, patrons can still order books for curbside service pick-up, by calling 608-648-3593, or by e-mail, desotopl@wrlsweb.org The De Soto Public Library catalog can be visited on-line at https://rmwebopac.com

The De Soto Public Library being closed, as it was for the past year, has suffered a loss of its traditional funding for this year. To provide the best possible services and programs, the library is needing to update and upgrade materials and supplies. In order to meet the discrepancy of funds, the library board decided to sponsor a raffle.