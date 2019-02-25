Two De Soto residents were uninjured, Sunday, following a one-vehicle accident in Crawford County.
According to the Crawford County Sheriff's Office, at about 1:26 p.m. the department was notified of the accident on State Hwy. 35 about four-tenths of a mile north of Picatee Creek Road in the town of Eastman.
James G. Larsh, 66, was traveling north on State Hwy. 35 in a 2013 Dodge 1500 truck. Larsh was negotiating an ice/slush covered curve in the road. The vehicle started to slide, crossed into the southbound lane of traffic, continued onto the left shoulder and struck a guardrail, pushing the guardrail into a Scenic Rivers energy utility pole, before coming to rest.
Larsh and his passenger, Patricia A. Rasque-Larsh, 66, both claimed no injuries in the accident. No citations were issued. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
