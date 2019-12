De Soto student taken into custody after social media post about gun causes school lockdown

The De Soto School District implemented a preventative lockdown at its schools and a student was taken into custody, Monday morning, Dec. 9, after authorities say they received information about a possible safety threat.

The Vernon County Sheriff's Office was notified at about 7 a.m. of a social media post from a 17-year-old male student, which included a possible threat and picture of a firearm.

A deputy was able to locate the student at his home prior to him going to school, and the student was taken into custody without incident. The student appeared in Vernon County Circuit Court, where he was ordered not to possess firearms and not to contact De Soto Area Schools.

According to a letter written by Linzi Gronning, De Soto Middle School/High School principal and superintendent, and sent to parents and guardians, the preventative lockdown was lifted at 8:38 a.m.