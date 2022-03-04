 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
De Soto, Westby school districts implemented lock down due suspicious person

The De Soto and Westby school districts implemented security protocols as a safety measure, Friday morning, March 4, following a report of a suspicious person open carrying a rifle and a handgun at a cemetery in the town of Hamburg, rural Chaseburg.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, it received information of the suspicious person. The person was later seen leaving the area in a vehicle.

Due to the location of the report, the school districts were notified and they implemented security protocols as a precautionary measure. There were no threats made to anyone.

Responding law enforcement deputies were able to identify the individual and there is no threat to the community.

