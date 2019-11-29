De Soto woman injured in crash

A 54-year-old De Soto woman received potentially serious injuries when her car slid on a patch of snow and struck a tree in the town of Harmony near Viroqua.
Lora J. Le May was driving north on County Road N, south of Hwy. 56, when her vehicle and lost control on a patch of snow and went off the left side of the roadway.
She had to be extricated from the vehicle by the Genoa Fire Department.
She was transported to Gundersen Health System.
Assisting the Sheriff's Office were the Genoa Fire Department, Genoa First Responders and Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance.