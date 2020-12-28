De Soto woman injured in rollover on County Road UU

At 9:17 a.m., the Vernon County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call reporting the rollover. According to the Sheriff's Office, 80-year-old Shirley A. Sandvick was turning into her driveway when the vehicle she was driving ran off the side of the driveway, causing it to roll onto its side. Sandvick had to be extricated from the vehicle. She was transported to Mayo Clinic Health Systems of La Crosse by Gundersen Tri-State Ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries.