De Soto woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11 p.m. a vehicle driven by Julie Jozefowicz, 55, was traveling north on State Hwy. 35 near Sylvan Glen Road in the town of Bergen. Jozefowicz attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the road. Her vehicle struck the end of the guardrail before coming to final rest on the shoulder. Jozefowicz was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System to be evaluated for injuries.