De Soto woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35
De Soto woman injured in single-vehicle crash on Hwy. 35

A De Soto woman was injured in a single-vehicle crash on State Hwy. 35 near Sylvan Glen Road, Wednesday.

According to the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, at about 11 p.m. a vehicle driven by Julie Jozefowicz, 55, was traveling north on State Hwy. 35 near Sylvan Glen Road in the town of Bergen. Jozefowicz attempted to swerve to miss a deer in the road. Her vehicle struck the end of the guardrail before coming to final rest on the shoulder. Jozefowicz was transported by Tri-State Ambulance to Gundersen Health System to be evaluated for injuries.

Jozefowicz was wearing a seat belt and the airbags were deployed.

Assisting at the scene was Stoddard Fire and First Responders, as well as Tri-State Ambulance.

