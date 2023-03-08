De Soto Middle School seventh-graders participated in the Mississippi Valley Gifted & Talented Quiz Bowl competition, Thursday March 2, at Mauston High School.
The De Soto team placed third in the regional competition involving 15 other teams. Student participants are challenged on their knowledge of a variety of topics that they have been studying throughout the school year, including science, grammar, history, spelling, geography and sports.
De Soto’s team is coached by middle school social studies teacher Noelle Else.