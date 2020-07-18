De Soto's Rachel Gianoli wins Wisconsin FFA Nursery Operations award

The 2020 State Proficiency Winner in Nursery Operations is Rachel Gianoli of the De Soto FFA.
The Nursery Operations proficiency is sponsored by Mr. James and Mrs. Mary Handrich-Grasee. State proficiency awards recognize students who have outstanding work-based learning projects, called SAEs (Supervised Agricultural Experiences). These awards were announced during the Wisconsin FFA Online Convention.
Last year, Gianoli spent her time helping her FFA chapter by being the caretaker of 144 Triple Stuck Mumbo Chrysanthemums. The pots included three different colored mums and served as a fundraiser for the chapter. Right from the beginning, Gianoli was in charge of every aspect of the plants. She made sure they stayed healthy and thriving by watering, pinching, fertilizing, and spacing the plants.
Gianoli’s job soon changed when it was time to sell the plants. She took over all marketing responsibilities. She worked to set up displays at football games, posted photos on Facebook, and made roadside signs. One new idea she had was to include the mums on the FFA float in a local parade. The FFA Chapter was able to sell them directly off the float.
While all these sales were happening, Gianoli was behind the scenes, keeping count of plants and the money that was brought in as profit.
Gianoli also was named a state finalist in two other proficiency areas. She placed third in the Diversified Horticulture area and third in Specialty Crops.
Gianoli’s advisor is Hillary Bark. Her parents are Paul and Cora Gianoli of De Soto.
Other state finalists for Nursery Operations included: Second: Abby Weegman, Rice Lake FFA; Third: Tyler Giddings, Wittenberg-Birnamwood FFA; Fourth: Julia Sylvester, Waunakee FFA.
Gianoli will find out this summer if she is selected as one of four national finalists. If selected, she will compete at the National FFA Convention in October.
