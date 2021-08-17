Dead Horses to perform at Music in the Parks finale Sept. 11

The Friends of Vernon County and Forests are proud to announce a finale event of the Music in the Parks series on Saturday Sept. 11, at Sidie Hollow County Park. Starting at 5 p.m., this celebratory evening will feature the band Dead Horses, with Pat Ferguson supporting. As always, this event will be free to the public with donations accepted.
For the last three months this summer, on Wednesday evenings for 13 consecutive weeks, the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests have coordinated, organized and hosted a highly popular and successful Music in the Parks series of concerts featuring local, regional and nationally renowned bands between Sidie Hollow and Esofea county parks. Wednesdays this summer in Vernon County have proven to be a celebratory event where friends, families and local businesses gather and enjoy live music in the county parks. Drawing between 200-400 people per event, residents and visitors alike, have gathered in our open outdoor spaces, local food and beverage vendors have participated, time and money is gathered and generous donations have gone to the bands as well as to the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests to continue their mission to enhance, preserve and promote the parks.
“Every single week these events have been nothing short of amazing. We feel so much gratitude for the bands, the audiences, our volunteers, local businesses and for our beautiful parks. We live in one of the most wild and wonderful places in the world and to have these Music in the Parks events come together so perfectly and to be such a success for our county is everything we wished for and more,” says Christina Dollhausen, Friends of Vernon County Parks Music in the Parks committee member.
The renown Wisconsin bands chosen for the finale celebration are two of some of the best in the business. Dead Horses have classic and contemporary influences that span traditional roots, indie-folk, and other experimental musical idioms, while Pat Ferguson’s finger and flat-picking style channels Americana, bluegrass, and folk; a signature sound deeply influenced by his Upper Mississippi River musical roots.
The music will begin at 5 p.m. and end around 8 p.m. Local food and beverages (beer, soda and water) will be on site. Bring your family, friends and a lawn chair.
The Friends of Vernon County Parks & Forests is a 501(c)3 organization that aims to celebrate, protect, preserve and enhance the Vernon County Parks and Forests while connecting people to our Driftless Area’s nature and empowering them to positively impact their environment.
For more information on the Music in the Parks series, the Dead Horses finale on Sept. 11 and more, see the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/vernoncountyfriends/