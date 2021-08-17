Dead Horses to perform at Music in the Parks finale Sept. 11

The Friends of Vernon County and Forests are proud to announce a finale event of the Music in the Parks series on Saturday Sept. 11, at Sidie Hollow County Park. Starting at 5 p.m., this celebratory evening will feature the band Dead Horses, with Pat Ferguson supporting. As always, this event will be free to the public with donations accepted.

For the last three months this summer, on Wednesday evenings for 13 consecutive weeks, the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests have coordinated, organized and hosted a highly popular and successful Music in the Parks series of concerts featuring local, regional and nationally renowned bands between Sidie Hollow and Esofea county parks. Wednesdays this summer in Vernon County have proven to be a celebratory event where friends, families and local businesses gather and enjoy live music in the county parks. Drawing between 200-400 people per event, residents and visitors alike, have gathered in our open outdoor spaces, local food and beverage vendors have participated, time and money is gathered and generous donations have gone to the bands as well as to the Friends of Vernon County Parks and Forests to continue their mission to enhance, preserve and promote the parks.