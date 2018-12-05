The deadline to apply for industrial hemp grower and processor licenses and registrations has been extended through March 1, 2019.
“The deadline was extended from the original Dec. 31,” said Brian Kuhn, director of the Bureau of Plant Industry. The bureau houses the industrial hemp research pilot program within the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
“We were hearing from growers that they needed more time to find land and seed sources, and that processors and growers needed time to make arrangements -- for growers to find a market for their crop, and processors to have growers to supply them,” Kuhn said. “We still urge applicants to get their completed paperwork in early to avoid a crunch at the end that will slow down the process.”
The new deadline is for both new applicants and those renewing their registrations for the 2019 growing season. Kuhn emphasized that the Dec. 15 deadline remains for 2018 growers and processors to file their final reports. The department will not renew registrations until 2018 final reports are filed and all 2018 sampling fees are paid.
He reminded applicants to be sure their applications are complete to assure the quickest processing.
Applications and other information about the industrial hemp program are available at http://datcp.wi.gov, search for “industrial hemp” or use the link on the homepage.
