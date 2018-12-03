Wisconsin residents affected by the late summer storms and flooding have two weeks left to register for federal disaster assistance. The deadline is Monday, Dec. 17.
Disaster Recovery Centers (DRCs) remain open in Dane and Vernon counties from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. They are located at:
- Dane County, 2413 Parmenter St., Middleton, closes: Friday, Dec. 14.
- Vernon County, 104 W. State St., Westby, closes: Saturday, Dec. 8; and Westby United Methodist Church, 202 E. State St., Westby, open: Monday, Dec. 10, to Friday, Dec. 14.
Residents in any of the nine designated counties of Crawford, Dane, Juneau, La Crosse, Marquette, Monroe, Richland, Sauk and Vernon can visit one of the open DRCs for additional assistance. Representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, Wisconsin Emergency Management and other State of Wisconsin agencies are available to explain disaster assistance programs, answer questions about written correspondence and provide literature about repairs and rebuilding to make homes more flood resistant.
Before visiting a recovery center, survivors should register for federal assistance in one of the following ways:
- Online at DisasterAssistance.gov;
- Use the FEMA App; or
- Call 800-621-3362 (including 711 or Video Relay). People who use a TTY may call 800-462-7585. The toll-free numbers are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week.
Multilingual operators are available.
