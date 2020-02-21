Death Dialogue planned in Viroqua for Feb. 20

Threshold Care Circle will hold another Death Dialogue: Quarterly Community Conversations About Death and Dying, on Thursday, Feb. 20. It will be held at 500 E. Jefferson St., Room 202, Viroqua (TCC office in the Landmark Center).
This quarter Threshold Care Circle welcomes Jasmine Hudnall, community member and a palliative care physician at Gundersen Hospital. She will be leading participants in a discussion exploring the question, "How do people come to the acceptance of death?" Hudnall will give a few examples through stories. Then everyone will break into small groups in which they can share their own stories, thoughts, fears, perspectives and experiences in regard to death and dying.
This event is free and open to all. There will be tea and treats. For more information, go to info@thresholdcarecircle.org.