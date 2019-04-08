County Deer Advisory Councils met in each county in March, and preliminary antlerless deer quotas, harvest authorization levels and season structure recommendations for the 2019 deer hunting season are now available for review and comment.
An online public comment period runs through April 11 to collect feedback on the preliminary recommendations. To view each county’s recommendations and provide feedback, visit the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources website, dnr.wi.gov, and search keyword “CDAC.”
Antlerless quota recommendations and hunter success rates from previous hunts help determine the number of antlerless harvest authorizations available for the 2019 deer hunting season and help DNR staff and councils work to reach deer population objectives within each county.
“The impact that CDACs are having on deer hunting in Wisconsin is impressive and growing,” said Jeff Pritzl, acting DNR deer program specialist. “The public has a real voice in local deer management, and the council members weigh their decisions heavily on public feedback—if you have an interest in helping to shape the deer season in your county, this is an important opportunity.”
Pritzl said CDACs consider a variety of factors, such as harvest data, population trends and winter severity to form harvest objective and harvest authorization level recommendations.
After the public comment period has ended, each council will reconvene April 15-18 to evaluate public feedback and determine final recommendations for the 2019 deer season, which will be reviewed and adopted by the Natural Resources Board in May.
All council meetings are open to the public and provide the opportunity for attendees to address the council. Meeting details for each county can be found by visiting dnr.wi.gov and searching keyword “CDAC.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.