Dementia and cargiving virtual book club launches Dec. 7

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Vernon County’s Dementia Care Specialist will be hosting a December Virtual Book Club. The book being discussed is "My Two Elaines" written by Martin Schreiber, former governor of Wisconsin. "My Two Elaines" tells of his struggle to care for his wife with Alzheimer’s disease.

The first meeting is Tuesday, Dec. 7, and is held every Tuesday in December from noon to 1 p.m. Schreiber will be joining the discussion Dec. 14.

The book club is open to anyone affected by a dementia diagnosis or interested in learning more about memory loss. Register by calling Teresa at the ADRC at 608-637-5201.

