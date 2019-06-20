Viroqua is showcasing Wisconsin’s Driftless culture at its summer-long Night Market with help from a $5,000 Joint Effort Marketing (JEM) Grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism. The Night Market will connect visitors with more than 100 food, music and artisan vendors from throughout the Driftless Area. The market is set to run four times between May 3 and Sept. 21 in downtown Viroqua.
“Wisconsin’s Driftless Region is truly a hidden gem, with diverse natural resources, innovative local producers and focus on the slow food movement,” said Tourism Secretary-designee Sara Meaney. “This JEM grant helps Viroqua shine a light on the Driftless experience to a new demographic of travelers.”
With the aim to foster interconnectivity, the Night Market offers visitors an opportunity to meet producers of high-end, locally produced goods. Grant funds will go toward print, radio and social media advertising to attract out-of-area travelers from Milwaukee, Madison and the Twin Cities who are looking for a Driftless Area experience. The market is expected to attract 18,000 visitors to the area across the four nights, generating an estimated $688,000 in visitor spending.
“The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is extremely grateful to the Wisconsin Department of Tourism for the JEM grant”, said Executive Director Nora Roughen-Schmidt. “The Viroqua Chamber Main Street is celebrating 30 years as member funded economic and community development entity, and as our events grow, so do our costs. The $5,000 grant will allow us to advertise in larger markets, to increase our visibility as an organization and as a community and most importantly to welcome more people to Viroqua to enjoy southwest Wisconsin.”
In 2018, the tourism economy in Wisconsin totaled $21.6 billion, supporting 199,073 jobs. Visitors generated $1.6 billion in state and local revenue. Business sales in Vernon County totaled $62.8 million in 2018, supporting 531 jobs and $4.3 million in state and local taxes.
In fiscal year 2018, the Department funded 56 JEM projects, awarding a total of more than $1.1 million. Visitor expenditures driven by the marketing from these projects will exceed $74 million. JEM grant funds are available to non-profit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations. The state can fund up to 75 percent of a project's first-year advertising and marketing costs, and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining. For information on the JEM Program and application materials, visit industry.travelwisconsin.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.