Deputy Sheriff Roy Torgerson to run for Vernon County Sheriff

Roy Torgerson, a deputy sheriff with the Vernon County Sheriff's Office, announced Monday, April 4 he will run for the office of sheriff.

Sheriff John Spears has announced he will not seek re-election.

"As a lifelong resident of Vernon County, I was raised on a small, family dairy farm just east of Viroqua," Torgerson said in a press release. "Approaching 30 years, it has been my great honor to serve under the leadership of Sheriff Geoffrey Banta, Sheriff Gene Cary, current Sheriff John Spears, and their administrations. The mentorship of officers with thousands of years combined experience has been invaluable to my career."

"If elected, I plan to continue the motto of Community First—It just works!," Torgerson said. "In addition to regular law enforcement duties, I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as Community Policing Officer and will continue to foster community partnerships if elected sheriff. I will strive every day to not only protect, but to serve and truly help people so Vernon County remains the safest place to live, work, and raise a family."

