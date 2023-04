Rep. Derrick Van Orden (WI-03) announced on April 7 his office’s mobile office hours for the month of April, where field representatives will be on hand to provide constituents with assistance in dealing with federal agencies.

“It’s my goal to be the most accessible Member of Congress,” said Van Orden. “We are here to help in any way we can, but you have to tell us what you need help with. Mobile office hours ensure that resources are available in every corner of Wisconsin’s Third Congressional District.”

These office hours occur in addition to those regularly offered in our La Crosse and Eau Claire District Offices. Types of assistance available during mobile office hours include Social Security disability benefits, Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Medicare benefits, expedited passport requests, IRS issues, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and veterans’ compensation claims.

Walk-ins are available, but appointments are preferred. Constituents can RSVP to their local office hours by emailing the appropriate staff member.

Times and locations for April include:

Tuesday, April 11 - Chippewa Falls

Time: 1:30-3:30 PM CT

Location: Chippewa Falls Public Library, Small Meeting Room - 105 W Central St, Chippewa Falls, WI 54729

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 11 - Gays Mills

Time: 2:00-5:00 PM CT

Location: The Gays Mills Community Commerce Center, Board Room - 16381 State Hwy 131, Gays Mills, WI 54631

RSVP Here

Wednesday, April 12 - Lancaster

Time: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM CT

Location: Schreiner Memorial Library, Study Room 1 - 113 W Elm St, Lancaster, WI 53813

RSVP Here

Wednesday, April 12 - Augusta

Time: 10:00 AM-12:00 PM CT

Location: Augusta Public Library - 113 North Stone St, Augusta, WI 54722

RSVP Here

Thursday, April 13 - Richland Center

Time: 12:00-3:00 PM CT

Location: Richland Center Municipal Building - 450 South Main Street, Richland Center, WI 53581

RSVP Here

Monday, April 17 - Alma

Time: 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT

Location: Alma Public Library - 312 N Main St, Alma, WI 54610

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 18 - Black River Falls

Time: 10:30 AM-12:30 PM CT

Location: Black River Falls Public Library, Large Program Room - 222 Fillmore St, Black River Falls, WI 54615

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 18 - Wisconsin Rapids

Time: 11:00 AM-1:30 PM CT

Location: Wisconsin Rapids City Hall, First Floor Conference Room - 444 West Grand Ave, Wisconsin Rapids, WI 54495

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 18 - Prairie du Chien

Time: 12:30-3:30 PM CT

Location: City of Prairie du Chien City Hall, Community Room - 214 E Blackhawk Ave, Prairie du Chien, WI 53821

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 18 - Nekoosa

Time: 2:30-4:30 PM CT

Location: Town of Rome Board Room - 1156 Alpine Dr, Nekoosa, WI 54457

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 18 - Durand

Time: 4:00-6:00 PM CT

Location: Durand Community Public Library - 604 7th Ave E, Durand, WI 54736

RSVP Here

Wednesday, April 19 - Stevens Point

Time: 1:30-4:30 PM CT

Location: Portage County Annex - 1462 Strongs Ave, Stevens Point, WI 54481

RSVP Here

Wednesday, April 19 - Menomonie

Time: 4:00-6:00 PM CT

Location: Menomonie Public Library, Meeting Room - 600 Wolske Bay Rd, Menomonie, WI 54751

RSVP Here

Thursday, April 20 - Platteville

Time: 1:00-4:00 PM CT

Location: Platteville Public Library, Large Study Room, 1st Floor - 225 W Main St, Platteville, WI 53818

RSVP Here

Tuesday, April 25 - River Falls

Time: 12:00-2:00 PM CT

Location: River Falls Public Library, Boardroom - 140 Union St, River Falls, WI 54022

RSVP Here

Wednesday, April 26 - Dickeyville

Time: 1:00-4:00 PM CT

Location: Dickeyville Village Office, 500 East Avenue, Dickeyville, WI 53808

RSVP Here

Thursday, April 27 - Cassville

Time: 10:00 AM-1:00 PM CT

Location: Village of Cassville Village Board Room, 100 W Amelia St, Cassville, WI 53806

RSVP Here