Devin Springborn, Celia Amrhein earn Viroqua Area Rotary Club honors

Devin Springborn and Celia Amrhein are the Viroqua Area Rotary Club’s Seniors of the Month for November.

Springborn’s senior-year classes at Viroqua High School include AP statistics, home and auto maintenance, human anatomy and physiology, concert band, Calculus II, AP language and composition, general chemistry, human anatomy and physiology and team sports.

His school activities are pep band and marching band. In the community, Springborn is a member of Boy Scout Troop 75 and is a McDonald’s crew trainer.

Springborn’s hobbies are video games, hobbyist electronics, programming and reading.

He plans on getting a doctorate in theoretical physics and working at a research institute.

Springborn is the son of Roger Springborn, Jr. and Wendy Springborn.

Amrhein’s Term 1 classes include AP statistics, home and auto, family living, band and medical terminology. Her Term 2 classes are AP language and composition, family living, a CNA course and band.

Her school activities are band, student council, National Honor Society and volleyball.

Amrhein’s community activities include church activities, volunteering for Stuff the Bus and rake and run, and helping coach a kids volleyball camp.

In her spare time she enjoys hunting, exercising, volunteering and playing volleyball.

Amrhein plans on attending Bellin College to pursue a degree in nursing. After college, she plans on working in critical care/ICU or possibly going on in school to get a physicians assistant degree.

She is the daughter of Pete and Kari Amrhein.

