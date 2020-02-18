Diesel fuel spill reported along Vernon County road

TOWN OF CHRISTINA — A 90-gallon diesel tank detached from a semi truck Monday afternoon, leading to spilled fuel in Vernon County.
A passerby notified the Vernon County Sheriff's Office of a large fuel tank in the roadway at about 4 p.m. on County Road P, near Quarry Road.
Semi driver Bruce Stedman, 76, of Norwalk, told authorities he heard a noise but continued to drive until his truck stalled, according to the sheriff's office. It was estimated that 35 gallons of diesel spilled into the roadway and shoulder before being contained.
Vernon County Emergency Management was called to asses the spill, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources was consulted by phone.
Assisting with the cleanup was the Westby Fire Department, Westby Street Department and the Vernon County Highway Department.